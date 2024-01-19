Friday, January 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NSC reaffirms commitment to Pakistan's security, sovereignty at all costs

NSC reaffirms commitment to Pakistan's security, sovereignty at all costs
Web Desk
11:26 PM | January 19, 2024
National

The National Security Committee, in its hurriedly-called meeting on Friday, reviewed the tense security situation amid Pakistan’s standoff with Iran and reaffirmed its commitment to the country’s security and sovereignty at all costs.

Pakistan launched airstrikes on terrorist hideouts inside Iran on Thursday, in a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran violated the country’s sovereignty by firing a missile at Balochistan, resulting in the tragic death of two children and injuries to three girls.

Chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the NSC meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Army Chief General Asim Munir, Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Pakistan Air Force chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar, and the heads of intelligence agencies.

According to details, the committee received a briefing on the Pak-Iran tensions from the officials of the Foreign Ministry. It was also briefed on the retaliatory strikes by the defence institutions.

Zaka Ashraf resigns as PCB head amidst turbulent tenure

During the meeting, PM Kakar stated that Pakistan’s response was effective and aimed at achieving objectives. He emphasised that Pakistan was a peaceful country and desired to live in harmony with all its neighbours.

The committee appreciated the armed forces for their effective actions in response to Iranian aggression.

According to sources, the meeting reached an agreement to continue intelligence-based operations to eradicate terrorism.

Sources said that Foreign Minister Jilani briefed the committee on diplomatic aspects, and senior military officials provided a detailed briefing on the Pak-Iran border situation during the meeting.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1705639333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024