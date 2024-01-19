NSC reaffirms commitment to Pakistan's security, sovereignty at all costs

The National Security Committee, in its hurriedly-called meeting on Friday, reviewed the tense security situation amid Pakistan’s standoff with Iran and reaffirmed its commitment to the country’s security and sovereignty at all costs.

Pakistan launched airstrikes on terrorist hideouts inside Iran on Thursday, in a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran violated the country’s sovereignty by firing a missile at Balochistan, resulting in the tragic death of two children and injuries to three girls.

Chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the NSC meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Army Chief General Asim Munir, Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Pakistan Air Force chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar, and the heads of intelligence agencies.

According to details, the committee received a briefing on the Pak-Iran tensions from the officials of the Foreign Ministry. It was also briefed on the retaliatory strikes by the defence institutions.

During the meeting, PM Kakar stated that Pakistan’s response was effective and aimed at achieving objectives. He emphasised that Pakistan was a peaceful country and desired to live in harmony with all its neighbours.

The committee appreciated the armed forces for their effective actions in response to Iranian aggression.

According to sources, the meeting reached an agreement to continue intelligence-based operations to eradicate terrorism.

Sources said that Foreign Minister Jilani briefed the committee on diplomatic aspects, and senior military officials provided a detailed briefing on the Pak-Iran border situation during the meeting.