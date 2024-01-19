Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Barbie and Saltburn get nominations

LOS ANGELES - Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads this year’s Bafta Film Award nominations with a total of 13.

They include one for Cillian Murphy for playing J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer’s summer box office rival Barbie received five nominations, level with cult hit drama Saltburn. Elsewhere, Poor Things has 11 nods, while Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest both have nine. Nolan’s three-hour epic Oppenheimer, which has already won eight Critics Choice Awards and five Golden Globes, is up for best film, director and adapted screenplay, among other awards. Its star Murphy said: “I couldn’t be happier that the British Academy recognised so many of my collaborators on Oppenheimer, especially Chris Nolan. Working on the film was an experience I’ll never forget.” Robert Downey Jr is also nominated for his supporting role and is the frontrunner to win at the Oscars. However, despite being the top grossing film of 2023 and getting glowing reviews, Barbie, about the doll’s feminist awakening, missed out on a nomination for best film. Greta Gerwig failed to make the shortlist for best director, which features only one woman, Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall. Barbie’s nominations included best actress for Margot Robbie and best supporting actor for Ryan Gosling. Other directors nominated include Britain’s Andrew Haigh for All of Us Strangers and Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest. The Zone of Interest is also nominated for outstanding British film and best adapted screenplay. The Germanlanguage film follows the life of a Nazi commandant who lives with his family near the Auschwitz concentration camp. All of Us Strangers, a romantic fantasy film that has earned an acting nomination for Paul Mescal, although his co-star Andrew Scott missed out. The film is also up for outstanding British film, alongside Wonka and Napoleon. Bradley Cooper is nominated for both best leading actor and director for Maestro, his biopic of US conductor Leonard Bernstein. The film tracks Bernstein’s relationship with actress Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan, who is up for best leading actress. Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan has also made it onto the shortlist for best actor, and Rosamund Pike and Jacob Elordi have received nominations.