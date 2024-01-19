Pakistan, Canada to cooperate in controlling smog in urban areas of Punjab

LAHORE - Canadian High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and discussed matters of mutual interest, especially the proposed agreement between Canada and the government of Punjab on sending workforce from the province to the commonwealth country. Views were also exchanged over the efforts being made for the protection of the environment, especially enhancing cooperation for controlling smog in the urban centers of Punjab. Canadian HC, on the occasion, termed the experiment made by the provincial government of an artificial rain in Lahore a good omen. “You, Mr. Chief Minister has done remarkable work in various sectors,” she said to the CM. Scanlon expressed the hope that the chief minister’s upcoming visit to Canada would further strengthen ties between the two countries. “Similarly, an exchange of delegations between the two countries will also help further strengthen these relations,” she said, and expressed the resolve to increase cooperation between her country and the Punjab government in various sectors. Speaking on the occasion, CM Naqvi said that extremely friendly ties existed between both Pakistan and Canada. He said for the first time in history, youth from Punjab would be sent to Canada for employment. “A delegation of the provincial government will visit Canada in the ongoing month to sign an agreement,” he said, and expressed the optimism that the agreement would help youth of the province earn their livelihood through honourable means. The chief minister told the visiting dignitary that he and his team had delivered in several sectors.