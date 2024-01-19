Pakistan strikes inside Iran

ISPR says precision strikes carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions, stand-off weapons n Hideouts used by BLA, BLF terrorists struck in intelligence-based operation code named ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’ n Pak Army urges dialogue, cooperation to resolve bilateral issues between neighbouring brotherly countries n Foreign Office says Pakistan has no intention of escalating situation with Iran n Successful execution of highly complex operation testimony to professionalism of Pak Armed Forces n Iran confirms Pakistan strikes kill nine people.

ISLAMABAD/TEHRAN - Pakistan carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan in early hours of Thursday.

“The precision strikes were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons. Maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front were successfully struck in an intelligence based operation, code name ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’.

The ISPR further said that the targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others.

Pakistan Armed Forces remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism, the ISPR said. “Our resolve to ensure that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan is respected and safeguarded against any misadventure, remains unwavering. We reaffirm our determination to defeat all enemies of Pakistan with the support of the people of Pakistan.”

“Going forward, dialogue and cooperation is deemed prudent in resolving bilateral issues between the two neighbouring brotherly countries.”

Also, Foreign Office Thursday said that Pakistan carried out a series of “highly coordinated” and “specifically targeted precision” military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran, killing a number of terrorists. “This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She said that over the last several years, in bilateral engagements with Iran, Pakistan had consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani-origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran.

Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists, she added. “However, because of a lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars,” the spokesperson remarked.

She said the action was a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. Spokesperson Baloch said that the successful execution of the said “highly complex operation” was also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred.

She reiterated that Pakistan fully respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised, she added.

She said that as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan upheld the principles and purposes of the UN Charter including territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states.

The spokesperson said that guided by the said principles, and in exercise of the legitimate rights within international law, Pakistan would never allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged, under any pretext or circumstances.

“Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. We have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endeavour to find joint solutions,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry issued a statement on Thursday afternoon saying that Pakistan made drone attacks on a border village inside Iran on Thursday morning, killing nine people, all Pakistani citizens.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, while being committed to the policy of good neighborliness and brotherhood between the two nations and two governments of Iran and Pakistan, does not allow foes to strain good and brotherly relations between the two countries,” part of the statement said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry went on to say that Iran considers “the security of the people and territorial integrity of the country as its red line and seriously expects the friendly and brotherly government of Pakistan to fulfill its commitment to prevent terrorist groups” to use Pakistan’s soil as a safe zone.