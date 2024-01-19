Friday, January 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, UAE sign over $3b investment pact

Pakistan, UAE sign over $3b investment pact
Web Desk
10:25 AM | January 19, 2024
National

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have signed more than three billion dollars investment pact for cooperation in railways, economic zones and infrastructure development. 

The agreement to this effect was signed between the governments of Pakistan and a UAE-based company on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Railways, Federal Minister for Communication, Railways and Maritime Affairs, Shahid Ashraf Tarar while Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation of Dubai signed the document on behalf of their respective governments.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Ashraf Tarar said DP World, a company which will act on behalf of the Dubai Government, has long standing proud presence in Pakistan.

He said building on the unwavering trust and partnership, the two brotherly countries have decided to further consolidate the economic cooperation through landmark projects.

Soaring LPG prices compound woes of people

In his remarks, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem Pakistan is a growing market, and an important trade corridor to Central Asia.

He said we are proud to have contributed to Pakistan's trading ability through our operations at Qasim International Container Terminal and in other projects.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1705639333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024