Phillips, Mitchell help New Zealand take 4-0 lead in T20I series against Pakistan

Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell scored fifties as New Zealand beat Pakistan in the fourth T20I by seven wickets on Friday in Christchurch.

New Zealand had slipped to 20-3 in third over of the run-chase but Phillips and Mitchell stitched a match-winning partnership of 139 runs in 93 balls to get their side over the line with 11 balls to spare.

Mitchell scored 72 runs in 44 balls, meanwhile Phillips notched up 70 in 52.

All three wickets to fall in New Zealand's inning were claimed by Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan scored unbeaten 90 runs as Pakistan set New Zealand a target of 159 runs in the fourth T20I of the series.

Rizwan scored 90 runs in 63 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Nawaz scored quick-fire 21 runs in nine balls, which included three consecutive sixes off pacer Adam Milne in the penultimate over of the innings.

Babar Azam scored 19 runs in 11 balls and added 51 runs in 31 balls for the second wicket with Rizwan.

Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry claimed two wickets each for the home side.

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan in the fourth T20I



Pakistan made one change with Sahibzada Farhan replacing Azam Khan in the lineup.

New Zealand opener Devon Conway was ruled out hours before the match after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Conway has been in isolation at the team’s Christchurch hotel after testing positive yesterday," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

"He will continue to be monitored ahead of Sunday's final match against Pakistan."

Canterbury Kings batter Chad Bowes will join the squad as cover for Conway.

Bowling coach Andre Adams also tested positive for Covid, NZC added.

Spinner Mitch Santner, who was leading New Zealand in the absence of injured regular skipper Kane Williamson, missed the series opener for the same reason.

Adam Milne came in for his 50th T20 international for Ish Sodhi and Will Young replaces Conway.

In the third T20I, Finn Allen blasted 137 off 62 balls, the highest score by a New Zealand batter in a T20I, to secure his team's series-clinching 45-run victory against Pakistan in Dunedin on Wednesday.

This is Pakistan's first series under new T20 captain Shaheen Afridi ahead of this year's 20-overs World Cup in June.

New Zealand won the first T20I by 46 runs, while they clinched the second by a margin of 21 runs.

The last match of the series is also scheduled in Christchurch on Sunday.