PML-Q withdraws in favour of Aleem Khan

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Q has withdrawn its candidates from NA 117 and both provincial constituencies PP 145 & PP 146. In a joint meeting attended by Ex Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar and IPP’s President and candidate from NA 117 Abdul Aleem Khan, PML-Q’s Mian Waheed Ahmed, the candidate of from NA 117 Lahore announced his withdrawal. Similarly, Syed Hashmat Ali and Syed Rashid Riaz candidates from PP 145 & 146 respectively also announced to support Abdul Aleem Khan instead of participating in the election. While addressing there, Abdul Aleem Khan termed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar as veteran politicians and assets for Muslim League- Q and said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is his favorite figure in politics who has his own dignity and reputation. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar described Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation’s services to the humanity as wonderful and said that Abdul Aleem Khan earned a unique name in politics and considered serving people without any discrimination. In an informal talk with senior journalists, President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Aleem Khan has said that we have to determine why and how the interest of Pakistan can be protected and for this purpose we have to prioritize at the national level. Aleem Khan said that the responsibility for where we are today is not on any one but all of us are equally responsible. He added that internal enemy is more dangerous than outside and such elements have to be eradicated vigorously. President IPP, Aleem Khan, expressed concern over Iran’s unilateral aggression, calling it a blatant violation of international norms, and said that Iran should admit its mistake as air attacks were unjustified.