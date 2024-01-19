Police net notorious drug peddler from capital

ISLAMABAD - The officials of Police Station Tarnol, in an massive operation against drug mafia, have rounded up a notorious drug peddler during a raid and seized huge quantity of fine quality heroin from his possession, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. A case has been registered against the drug king pin of federal capital identified as Syed Wahid Ali from possession whom some 4925 grams of heroin recovered by police, he said. He said, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the drug peddlers involved in supplying drugs in order to eliminate this menace from the city. Following these directives, the Islamabad Capital Police Tarnol police team arrested a notorious drug peddler namely Syed Wahid Ali and recovered 4,925 gram heroin from his possession. Case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling activities. He emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. “No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation,’’ he added.

Also, Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 22 outlaws including 13 absconders from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession,he said.

