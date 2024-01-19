Population predicament

The issue of overpopulation stands as a paramount problem in Pakistan, causing multiple effects such as the lack of food, education, and infrastructure for humanity. Due to overpopulation, resources are being excessively utilised, leading to people grappling with numerous difficulties. Some contend for money and land, while others vie for their share of resources. Overpopulation is also harmful to animals and plants, as daily deforestation poses a threat to their survival. Forests are being cleared for the construction of factories, companies, and homes, further exacerbating the environmental impact.

The government has failed to adequately address this paramount matter. Consequently, I earnestly implore the relevant authorities to look into the issue and take appropriate measures to mitigate the adverse effects of overpopulation.

FAREED ARZ MUHAMMAD, Lahore.