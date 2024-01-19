PPP, PML-N engaged in friendly match: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has asserted that the PML-N and PPP are engaged in a friendly wrestling match to capture the attention of the masses, highlighting that they are essentially two sides of the same coin. According to a communique issued by JI’s media cell here, party Amir addressed an election rally in Fort Abbas on Wednesday and said that both former ruling parties were attempting to recreate a drama from the 90s, creating an artificial rift solely to secure votes. However, Haq added that the public is well-informed and has grown tired of dynastic rule. Referring to the ruling parties as dynasties, he expressed the belief that the public would not accept their imposition on the country by institutions. Accusing the former ruling parties of maintaining the status quo, he claimed that they denied the people their basic rights. He argued that if the nation’s 35 years were marred by army dictators, the remaining period was squandered by so-called democratic parties. He urged the people to use the power of their vote to break free from the status quo parties, appealing to the masses to vote for the JI on February 8.

“I believe the politics of dynasties would no longer thrive in the country.” Haq said those who remained in power during the past five years failed to deliver. He pointed out that these parties distributed tickets among relatives, sidelining party workers. He called on those seeking the position of prime minister for the fourth time to present their past performance. He questioned the PPP’s claims to change the destiny of the people, urging them to account for their actions during their 15-year rule over Sindh. The PML-N, he said, had been in power since 1985 yet it longed for more. “The country has abundant resources. Bad governance and corruption are the main issues which could be addressed if the people would elect honest and dedicated leadership in the election.”