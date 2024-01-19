Friday, January 19, 2024
PRC launches DI Khan flood relief drive

APP
January 19, 2024
Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chapter, Habib Malik Orakzai, announced the commencement of a rehabilitation drive for flood victims in District DI Khan. The initiative aims to provide compensation to 2100 affected families. In a recent media statement, he mentioned that KP-PRC has initiated a registration drive in District DI Khan as part of the first phase.

A total of Rs 6.72 million will be disbursed in cash to the registered families during the initial phase. Additionally, the second phase will involve providing cattle and motorcycle loaders to the affected families. Habib Malik emphasized that the extreme weather conditions continue to pose challenges for the affected families, necessitating assistance for their rehabilitation and resettlement.

