ISLAMABAD - Kaspersky experts have called for proactive measures from parents to protect their children from cybersecurity threats in 2024. They have developed the Kaspersky Cybersecurity Alphabet, containing key concepts from the cybersecurity industry. The book aims to educate children about new technologies, cyber hygiene rules, avoiding online threats, and recognizing fraudsters’ tricks. The PDF version of the book is available for download, as per a news release.