PSX stays bearish, loses 364 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Thursday, losing 364.93 points, a negative change of 0.57 percent, closing at 63,202.40 points against 63,567.34 points the previous trading day. A total of 445,797,697 shares valuing Rs.14.236 billion were traded during the day as compared to 421,331,988 shares valuing Rs.18.579 billion the last day. Some 345 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 96 of them recorded gains and 227 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 22 remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 59,720,141 shares at Rs.5.47 per share, PIAC(A) with 40,427,500 shares at Rs.11.56 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 35,387,750 shares at Rs1.30 per share. Rifhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs149.00 per share price, closing at Rs8,950.00, whereas the runner-up Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with a Rs55.09 rise in its per share price to Rs789.59. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs397.00 per share closing at Rs21,900.00, followed by Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs.57.39 decline to close at Rs1,027.61.