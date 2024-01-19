PTI leader Khayal Kastro arrested in May 9 case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and candidate for the provincial assembly (PP-118) Khayal Kastro was arrested on Friday.

He was held in May 9 case outside the session court when he reached there for his bail regarding the case.

In a post shared on X, PTI said, “Our candidate for the PP seat, Khayal Ahmed Kastro, has been abducted.”

As per media reports, when PTI leader Khyal Castro reached district court for bail in the arson case, the officers in plain clothes forcibly took him away in a car.

It is pertinent to mention that Kastro was wanted to police in May 9 case.