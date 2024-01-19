PTV beat KRL to bag their second win of the tournament

KARACHI - The sixth round of President’s Trophy 2023-24 came to an end with PTV, WAPDA and SBP winning their games against KRL, Ghani Glass and HEC respectively.

After six rounds of the tournament, KRL’s Abdul Faseeh is the leading run-scorer with 637 runs while Mohammad Rameez Jnr is on top of the wicket-takers list with 32 scalps to his name. The last round of the President’s Trophy will begin on 21 January at three different venues in Karachi.

PTV raced to their second win of the tournament as they beat KRL by 155 runs on day four. KRL were dismissed for 270 in 61.1 overs in pursuit of 426 runs. Earlier in the day, KRL continued from their overnight score of 95-3 and only managed to add 175 runs to their total before getting dismissed.

Opening batter, Abdul Faseeh (103, 142b, 15x4s, 1x6) registered his sixth first-class ton but his effort went in vain. Skipper Rohail Nazir (37, 78b, 7x4s), who showed some resistance, was removed by Mohammad Suleman.. Sharoon Siraj (41, 32b, 6x4s, 2x6s) tried to counter attack the opposition’s bowling until his knock came to an end when Muhammad Shahzad pinned him leg-before wicket. Maaz Sadaqat hung around for 33 balls and scored 18 runs but was dismissed by Faisal Akram.

KRL lost their last four wickets for 38 runs. Faisal bagged four wickets while Jahandad Khan returned with three wickets. Aaliyan Mahmood, Mohammad Suleman and Shahzad picked up one wicket each. PTV will face Water and Power Development Authority in their next game while KRL have played all their games, finishing with two wins out of six games.