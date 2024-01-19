Friday, January 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Quetta commissioner for functioning of Solid Waste Management Plant in 7 days

Our Staff Reporter
January 19, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -  Quetta division Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to make the dysfunctional Solid Waste Management Plant functional within seven days.

He issued these directives during his visit to inspect the Solid Waste Plant established in Eastern Bypass area of the city. He said that the functioning of the solid waste management plant will solve the long-standing problem of garbage in the city.

Concrete steps must be taken to keep the plant functioning uninterruptedly. He said that functioning of the plant will reduce the pressure on the garbage dumping sites, besides reducing the environmental pollution in the city.

Stressing the need for public cooperation, the commissioner said public cooperation is required to dispose of garbage properly. “Citizens have to support the administration to recycle garbage and keep the city clean,” he remarked. Earlier, the commissioner was briefed about the technical hindrances and issues of the Solid Waste Plant.

Unprovoked Iranian Strike

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1705561653.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024