Friday, January 19, 2024
Rangers recover cache of arms, ammunition in Karachi

Agencies
January 19, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Paramilitary Rangers in an intelligence- based raid recovered large haul of arms and ammunition, a spokesperson said on Thursday. He said that the weapons and munitions were recovered from a vacant plot of land in Jahanabad adjacent to Lyari. The weapons belong to a Lyari gang commander Bilal Arshad alias Pappu group, he added. The law enforcement agency recovered one Kalashnikov, one 223 rifle, 10 pistols and live rounds. A criminal affiliated with the Lyari gang war, was arrested this month after an encounter with police in Kalri police station jurisdiction. Police officials claimed that the arrested man identified as Farhad Ahmed, was an operative of the Lyari gang war’s Badshah group and was allegedly involved in several criminal activities including targeted killings, kidnappings, and extortion. The police further revealed that the alleged gang war operative was using a vehicle with a ‘fake’ government number plate for kidnapping while writing several extortion letters to the traders.

Brain Drain in Pakistan

Agencies

