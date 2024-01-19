Rijas Polo/Master Paints earn main final spot in Battle Axe Polo Cup

LAHORE - Rijas Polo/Master Paints secured a coveted spot in the main final by defeating DS Polo with a convincing 9-4 scoreline on the fourth day of the Battle Axe Polo Cup, sponsored by Rachna Group, here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday.

The Battle Axe Polo Cup, supported by Rachna Group, continues to deliver exciting matches at Jinnah Polo Fields, drawing families and polo enthusiasts to witness the thrilling competition. In a match that resumed after the first four chukkers between the Pool B teams, Rijas Polo/Master Paints outplayed DS Polo in the last four chukkers, securing a total score of 14½ against DS Polo’s 10 goals.

Amirreza Behboodi led the charge for Rijas Polo/Master Paints with four goals, supported by Sufi Mohammad Haroon with three goals, and Bilal Hayat Noon and Mohib Shehzad contributing one goal each. Bilal Haye showcased exceptional skill for DS Polo, firing in all four goals.

With this impressive victory, Rijas Polo/Master Paints earned a spot in the main final, setting the stage for an exciting climax to the Battle Axe Polo Cup. The action continues on Friday as FG/Din Polo prepare to face off against Barry’s Polo in another anticipated clash.