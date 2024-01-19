Rising Punjab Games kick off with grand opening ceremony

LAHORE - The Rising Punjab Games 2024 kicked off with a magnificent inaugural ceremony here at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

The grand opening ceremony saw Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports, Wahab Riaz, and Provincial Caretaker Information Minister, Amir Mir, inaugurating the event at the National Hockey Stadium. Amir Mir administered the oath to all participating teams, players, and officials, kicking off the festivities by engaging in ceremonial hockey with Wahab Riaz and Secretary Sports Punjab, Raja Jahangir Anwer.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by DG Sports Punjab Dr. Asif Tufail, Deputy Secretary Sports Liaqat Ali, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Olympians Tauqeer Dar and Khalid Bashir and others.

Expressing gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Wahab Riaz acknowledged the overwhelming support for sports in the province. He highlighted the establishment of a Rs 2 billion Sports Endowment Fund, emphasizing its use for the welfare of deserving and veteran players, along with monthly stipends for top-performing players.

Wahab announced competitions in 18 sports disciplines under the Annual Sports Calendar Programme, starting with six in the Rising Punjab Games. Top-performing players will receive stipends of Rs 70,000, Rs 50,000, and Rs 30,000 per month in categories A, B, and C, respectively.

Amir Mir congratulated the Sports Board Punjab for hosting the Rising Punjab Games, emphasizing its significance in engaging divisional teams in competitive sports events during the winter season. He praised the initiative as a valuable effort to unearth talent from across the province and reward young players with substantial cash prizes and stipends.

Meanwhile, Sahiwal division hockey team stole the spotlight on the opening day of Games’ hockey event, defeating Lahore boys with a narrow 3-2 margin. Rehman Ali netted two goals in the 14th and 57th minutes, while Rizwan Ali struck one in the 13th minute. But Sahiwal defenders successfully thwarted Lahore’s attempts, allowing Adeel Latif and Abdur Rehman to score two goals in the 41st and 58th minutes.

Earlier, the first hockey match between Faisalabad and Multan ended in a 1-1 draw, while Sargodha thrashed Gujranwala 4-0. In the Rising Punjab Games Volleyball Championship, Rawalpindi division triumphed over Sargodha 2-0 while Sahiwal outpaced Bahawalpur 2-0.