RLNG prices slashed by up to 7.81pc for Sui gas companies for January

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government Thursday slashed the prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by up to $1.2074 per Million Metric British Thermal Units (MMBTU) or 7.81 percent for Sui gas companies for January 2023.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has released a notification stating that the RLNG price for consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has decreased by $ 1.1220 per MMBTU (7.58pc) from the previous month, while for consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) it has been decreased by $ 1.2074 per MMBTU (7.81pc) compared to December prices. The weighted average sale price for SNGPL consumers is now $13.6898 per MMBTU, while SSGC consumers will be charged $14.2451 per MMBTU. In December, the prices were $14.8118 per MMBTU for SNGPL consumers and $15.4525 per MMBTU for SSGCL consumers.

The revised RLNG prices include several elements such as charges for LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins for state-owned importers, namely Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). These prices were determined based on the import of 10 cargoes by PSO and two cargoes by PLL. All the 10 cargoes procured by PSO are under long term contract, while PLL has purchased one under long term contract, while one under spot purchase.

Six LNG cargoes procured by PSO under long term contract were $11.0435 per MMBTU and four at $8.4521 per MMBTU. While, PLL has procured one cargo under long term contract at $10.0251 per MMBTU, while the cost of the spot cargo of PLL was $17.9500 per MMBTU. It is worth mentioning here that in the month of December 2023, Ogra had jacked up the prices of RLNG by up to $1.4187 per Million Metric British Thermal Units (MMBTU) or 10.11 percent for Sui gas companies.

RLNG prices have fluctuated since January 2023. OGRA reduced RLNG prices eight times since January 2023, with increases recorded for five months of May, September, October, November and December. Prices started declining in January, with a reduction of up to 2.2 percent. Further decreases followed in February (4.3 percent), March (3.16 percent), and April (0.47 percent). There was an increase of 1.3 percent in May 2023, followed by decreases in June (2.55 percent), July (1.5 percent), and August (1.3 percent). September saw an increase of 3.08 percent, October 3.8 percent, November 1.2 percent and December 10.11 percent in RLNG prices.