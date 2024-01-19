Friday, January 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Saadat Hasan Manto remembered on his 111th birth anniversary

Agencies
January 19, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Renowned great Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto remembered on his 111th birth anniversary on Thursday. He was born on May 11, 1912 in Samrala, Ludhiana, British India. He migrated to Pakistan after partition in 1947. Some of his publications are, Atishpare, Manto Ke Afsane, Dhuan, Afsane Aur Drame, Laazat-e-Sang, Thanda Gosht, Baghair Ijazat, Burque, Ratti, Masha and Tolah. He also wrote several famous letters to Uncle Sam, which were published in the English language as well. On January 18, 2005, the Government of Pakistan issued a postage stamp to commemorate his services on his 50th death anniversary. For most of his lifetime, Manto resided in Lahore. He died on January 18, 1955. On August 14, 2012, Manto was also honoured with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz award by the Pakistani government.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1705561653.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024