ISLAMABAD - Renowned great Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto remembered on his 111th birth anniversary on Thursday. He was born on May 11, 1912 in Samrala, Ludhiana, British India. He migrated to Pakistan after partition in 1947. Some of his publications are, Atishpare, Manto Ke Afsane, Dhuan, Afsane Aur Drame, Laazat-e-Sang, Thanda Gosht, Baghair Ijazat, Burque, Ratti, Masha and Tolah. He also wrote several famous letters to Uncle Sam, which were published in the English language as well. On January 18, 2005, the Government of Pakistan issued a postage stamp to commemorate his services on his 50th death anniversary. For most of his lifetime, Manto resided in Lahore. He died on January 18, 1955. On August 14, 2012, Manto was also honoured with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz award by the Pakistani government.