SAU holds 12th convocation

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam held its 12th convocation on Thursday, in which degrees and medals were awarded to 811 graduates.

The ceremony was presided over by the SAU Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Fatah Muhammad Mai, while the caretaker provincial minister for environment and climate change Arshad Wali Muhammad attended the event as special guest.

According to the university spokesperson, degrees were conferred upon 811 students from various faculties, including the Information Technology Centre, Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and the Sub-Campus Umerkot. Among them, 602 graduates received Bachelor’s and 150 received Master’s degrees. Additionally, 59 PhD degrees were awarded during the convocation and medals were also awarded to 100 graduates who secured positions, including 36 gold medals.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister Arshad Wali Muhammad highlighted the significance of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) in the fields of agriculture education and research.

He said that the country’s agriculture sector was facing threats due to climate change, reduction in land productivity, and water salinity, so this sector should be led towards further development through smart agriculture practices.

The minister suggested that industries should support graduates for start-ups and also invest in the agriculture sector. I will recommend the federal and provincial governments to play a role for the appropriate budget for teaching and research development in the SAU, he added.

In his keynote speech, the SAU VC Dr Fateh Mari said that today is a day of joy for students, their parents and teachers and now the youth will start their new career.

The SAU by waiving the fees for girls in its colleges and campus, fulfilling the dream of poor parents to give their daughters higher education, he said.

Dr Mari also mentioned the availability of scholarships and internship opportunities for students. He stated that our experts were doing hard work on animal breeding improvement for survival of rare species of animals and the Seed Improvement Programme to provide certified seeds to farmers.

Dr Abdul Qadir Ansari, the former and founder vice chancellor of the university also spoke on this occasion. While a large number of vice chancellors of various universities, heads of agricultural teaching and research institutions, deans, professors and officers were present in the programme.