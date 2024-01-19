Saudi envoy, Punjab governor discuss bilateral cooperation

LAHORE - The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, met with Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor House in Lahore. During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, the enhancement of bilateral relations, and fostering mutual cooperation. Governor Punjab, speaking on the occasion, emphasized the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, rooted in a shared history, religion, and culture. He commended the Saudi government’s positive initiatives in the tourism sector, particularly the simplification of the visa policy for foreign tourists. The Governor expressed encouragement for Saudi Arabia’s new investment initiatives in Pakistan, noting increased visits of Saudi business delegations. He highlighted favorable opportunities for Saudi investors in Pakistan and suggested increased exchange programs for student delegations between the two countries.

Governor Punjab also noted Saudi investments in semiconductors and recognized Pakistani universities for providing quality education in various disciplines, including medicine. He praised the professional competence of Pakistani doctors worldwide and welcomed Saudi students to study in Pakistani universities. During the meeting, Governor Punjab and the Saudi Ambassador also discussed the situation in Palestine. Governor Punjab expressed sorrow over the destruction caused by bombings in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, particularly in residential areas, refugee camps, hospitals, and schools. He highlighted the heartbreaking plight of Palestinians, especially women and children.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki conveyed his deep connection to Pakistan, referring to it as his second home, and expressed gratitude for the love and respect shown by Pakistanis. He mentioned Saudi Arabia’s scholarship programs for Pakistani students and proposed further expansion of the student exchange program. The Saudi Ambassador also praised the quality of Pakistani products, especially textiles, and suggested improved marketing strategies for their promotion.