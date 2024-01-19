SCCI president urges IPPs audit for power stability

Peshawar - Fuad Ishaq, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has urged the National Productivity Organization (NPO) to conduct a forensic audit of Independent Power Producers (IPPs). His call comes in the context of ensuring stable electricity and gas supply to industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and encouraging the active involvement of chamber members in NPO’s training initiatives.

Speaking as the chief guest at the APO Vision 2025 Outreach Program launch, organized collaboratively by SCCI and NPO, Ishaq praised NPO’s efforts for inclusive, innovation-led productivity growth.

The ceremony, attended by SCCI officials, NPO executives, and members of the business community, marked the beginning of NPO’s plan to organize 60 nationwide events this year, aiming to enhance national productivity.

Ishaq addressed the pressing energy crisis, advocating for a thorough review of IPPs to address the power stability issue. He emphasized that KPK, despite being a surplus producer of natural gas and electricity, faces deprivation of its constitutional rights in the energy sector.

Ishaq called on the interim federal and provincial governments to promptly ensure electricity and gas supply to consumers in KPK. Expressing concerns over the disproportionate increase in gas tariffs for KPK, Ishaq underscored the need for fairness and urged the adoption of modern tools for productivity enhancement.

He commended NPO’s role in this regard and hoped that the event would empower businesses to embrace innovation and meet global competitiveness.