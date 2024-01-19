Friday, January 19, 2024
Secretaries Industries stresses promoting foreign investment

Agencies
January 19, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE  -  Under the chairmanship of Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta, a meeting of newly appointed trade and investment officers was held at the Civil Secretariat regarding promotion of investment, in which Secretary Agriculture Nadir Chattha, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT), Tourism, along with officers of other departments participated. Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta, addressing the meeting, said foreign investors need to be encouraged to invest in Pakistan with full confidence. He said Business Facilitation Centres have changed the culture of investment. He said there are many opportunities for tourism in Punjab and economy could be strengthened by promoting tourism.

