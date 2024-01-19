Friday, January 19, 2024
SEPA authorities direct to implement environmental laws on brick kilns

Our Staff Reporter
January 19, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -   The Incharge Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Sanghar and Nausheroferoze, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti visited the brick kilns located at Mithani Road and Sanjhoro areas alongwith his team and reviewed the implementation of the Environment Act 2014.

He warned the kiln owners to implement the environmental protection law.

Bhatti directed the brick kiln owners not to burn environmentally harmful fuels such as plastic shoes, poultry farm waste and plastic bags. He also advised them to install Zigzag Technology to reduce environmental impact. The SEPA team cautioned the owners that failure to comply with the environmental law of 2014 would result in legal action against them.

The agency emphasised the need for adherence to the law and announced that legal proceedings would be initiated against those who do not operate their brick kilns under the environmental regulations.

Our Staff Reporter

