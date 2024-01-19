SHC grants Zulfiqar, Fehmida Mirza permission to contest election

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday granted petition of Zulfiqar Mirza and Fehmida Mirza against rejection of their nomination papers. The high court allowed Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidates to contest election.

The Advocate General Sindh told the court that there are two outstanding bank loans against the Mirza Sugar Mills. Chief Justice Aqeel Abbasi said that there is only one issue of liability before the court according to the Returning Officer’s decision.

“Under the basic law an individual is not responsible for the company’s liability,” chief justice said.

“The petitioners have contested several elections despite outstanding loan against the company,” he further said. Complainant Saadia Javed’s lawyer Hyder Waheed said that the election laws have been made to restrain entry of a person in the parliament, involved in plunder of national wealth. Complainant Saadia Javed said that the court’s decision allowing Fehmida Mirza and Zulfiqar Mirza to contest elections will be challenged. “If defaulters being allowed to contest election, then these clauses should be expunged from the statute books,” complainant said.