Sidra, Sadaf hit tons as Lahore thump Peshawar in National Women’s T20

LAHORE - Sidra Amin and Sadaf Shams scored undefeated centuries to take Lahore to a dominating victory over Peshawar at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, in the third round of National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24. At Ayub Park Ground, Multan faced a sevenwicket defeat against Karachi as the latter chased the 92-run target in 11.5 overs. At Islamabad’s Diamond Club Ground, Rawalpindi defeated Quetta by eight wickets on the back of an unbeaten half-centuries by Aliya Riaz and Natalia Parvaiz. SCORES IN BRIEF: LAHORE 233-0, 20 overs (Sidra Amin 113*, Sadaf Shams 106*) beat PESHAWAR 86-4, 20 overs (Raahima Syed 28*, Tehzeeb Shah 20; Fatima Khan 2-18) by 147 runs. KARACHI 92-3, 11.5 overs (Javeria Khan 47, Syeda Aroob 17*; Tasmia Rubab 1-18) beat MULTAN 91 all out, 18.4 overs (Aleena Masood 26; Syeda Aroob 3-16, Rameen Shamim 2-15) by 7 wickets. RAWALPINDI 139-2, 18.2 overs (Aliya Riaz 63*, Natalia Parvaiz 57*; Khairun Nisa 2-16) beat QUETTA 136-5, 20 overs (Tuba Hassan 70*; Tania Saeed 2-16) by 8 wickets.