Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s PM announced on Thursday the resignation of his transport chief after he was charged with 27 offences in a corruption probe that has also ensnared a billionaire hotel tycoon.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran was arrested in July of 2023 and released on bail in connection with a rare top-level graft investigation in the city-state. Iswaran, 61, said he would plead not guilty to the charges filed by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau when he appeared in court on Thursday.

An AFP reporter saw Iswaran leave the court with his lawyers after his appearance. PM Lee Hsien Loong revealed shortly after the hearing that Iswaran had submitted his resignation from the govt, parliament and ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) on January 16.