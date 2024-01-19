SMIU Senate approves resolution on revised budget estimates

KARACHI - The 7th Senate meeting of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) was held on Thursday at its Senate Hall. Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mujeeb Sahrai chaired the meeting on behalf of the chief minister Sindh, who authorised him for it due to his other engagements. The Senate meeting after a detailed discussion approved the minutes of the 6th Senate meetings and actions taken on its decisions. It also passed resolution on the annual budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 and revised budget estimated for the financial year 2022-23. Another resolution on the annual statement of accounts for the financial year 2022-23 against non-development recurring resources was passed. Apart from it, a resolution on the annual statement of accounts relating to the development projects of the university for the financial year 2022-23 including expansion of SMIU’s city campus and development of SMIU’s Malir Campus in the education city was passed.