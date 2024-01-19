Soaring LPG prices compound woes of people

PESHAWAR - Prolonged gas load-shedding in the provincial capital has plunged residents into misery, compounded by soaring LPG cylinder prices. Unpredictable outages, often without notice, have made life difficult, prompting complaints from urban dwellers. Despite hefty gas bills, urban areas are grappling with high LPG prices, while suburban residents turn to firewood for sustenance.

Increased LPG and firewood consumption has led local vendors to exploit the situation, driving up prices and causing undue financial strain. Gas authorities’ failure to supply during crucial times, such as breakfast and cooking hours, forces people and children to leave for work and school on empty stomachs.

Sabir Shah from Gulbahar-II narrated their winter struggle, resorting to LPG cylinders due to gas unavailability. The district’s attempt to improve supply by closing CNG stations proved futile, as local vendors exploited the situation by charging extra for LPG cylinders.

A senior SNGPL official attributed load shedding to gas theft and consumer compressor use, limiting domestic supply to 8-15 hours. Meanwhile, Rokhan from Peshawar city noted increased public transport fares since CNG station closures, despite reduced gasoline prices.

The provincial capital’s residents plea for intervention from federal and provincial governments, SNGPL authorities, and the transport department. Their urgent call seeks relief from gas load-shedding, inflated LPG cylinder prices, and escalating public transport fares in the face of prevailing inflation.