SpaceX to launch first Turkish astronaut aboard private European space mission

LOS VEGAS - A SpaceX rocket is set to take off for the International Space Station on another trailblazing mission operated entirely by the private sector. On board will be a group of European astronauts, including the first person from Turkey aiming to visit outer space. The mission is the latest in a series of endeavours from the private sector — bolstered by NASA that aim to churn up a business activity in Earth’s orbit. The United States has for years aimed to increase commercial activity in space as NASA looks ahead to retiring the International Space Station and allowing private space stations to take over so the space agency can focus on missions deeper into the solar system, such as to the moon and Mars. Liftoff of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was slated for Wednesday, but the company was forced to delay the mission as it worked to complete final checks before launch. Benji Reed, Space X’s senior director of human spaceflight programs, told reporters during a news briefing Tuesday that teams had to work through the weekend to address issues with parachutes on the Crew Dragon capsule, which sits atop the Falcon 9 during launch. The launch is now slated for 4:49 p.m. ET Thursday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. After reaching space, the Crew Dragon capsule will break away from the Falcon 9 rocket and begin navigating on its own, making a slow approach to the space station. The Crew Dragon is expected to dock early Saturday morning.