Strengthening Pak-US bond set to boost trade, investment, says ambassador Khan

Pakistan-US relations are strengthening in both security and non-security areas, with a special focus on investment and trade cooperation that emphasise the utility of the recently launched platform of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), ambassador Masood Khan has said.

Addressing a large audience at the prestigious University Club in Washington DC, the Pakistani envoy stressed the need for continued dialogue to resolve issues that could impact peace and security in the region.

Khan underscored the importance of developing people-to-people contacts and increasing economic cooperation between the two nations.

At the event, Masood Khan spoke on various subjects to an audience comprising members of the think-tank community, businessmen, entrepreneurs, opinion makers and the media.

Highlighting the significance of Pak-US relations, the ambassador noted the presence of 80 US companies in Pakistan and emphasised the advantage the US holds due to its companies’ decades-long experience and existing investment infrastructure in the country.

In the field of education and technology, Khan praised the recently renewed Pakistan-US Science and Technology Cooperation agreement, considering it transformative. He urged its full utilisation for higher education, research and development and technological collaboration.

Identifying agriculture, energy, IT and mineral extraction as promising sectors, Khan showcased the potential for investors to engage with Pakistan through the SIFC.

Emphasising collaboration in renewables, healthcare, education and the IT sector, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), Ambassador Khan reiterated the transformative impact of the IT sector in Pakistan, attracting significant investments from the United States.

Touching on Pakistan-India relations, Khan stressed the importance of dialogue to address longstanding issues, including the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

About the upcoming elections in both Pakistan and India, the ambassador expressed hope that new leadership in both countries would explore diplomacy to address outstanding issues.

Underscoring the need for strategic balance in the region, he underlined responsible nuclear stewardship from all states to ensure security for all.

He also highlighted Pakistan's strong ties with China, emphasising that these ties did not come at the expense of relations with the United States.

Concluding the session with a brief Question-and-Answer session, Ambassador Khan thanked Andrew Goodwin and the International Committee of the University Club for the invitation, providing him with the opportunity to share his thoughts.