Subsidised Wheat & More

Sit-in protests in various districts of Gilgit Baltistan have entered a 25th day today. With no signs of calling off the protests, it is high time that the demands of the people are tended to. Restoration of wheat price and more supply of subsidised wheat to GB are the main demands of those who are protesting. Having the back and support of various local political and religious parties, it is quite clear that the demands are not illegitimate or asking for too much. The GB Council has decided to raise the matter of supply of subsidised wheat with the Caretaker Federal Government. This simply means that the people are ready to negotiate their demands and are very eager for the power corridors to listen to them.

Though there is still some time till a new government assumes power after the February 8 general elections in the country, there is no valid reason why important matters should hang in limbo till then. The people of GB are sitting in these protests despite the very harsh and freezing cold in the mountains, which means this matter is serious for them and they want wheat, which is an everyday food essential, to be available to them at the previous rate. The matter of wheat finance and subsidy has also been raised by the opposition in the GB assembly. It might take up some time to deliberate on the matter but the foremost need of the hour is that relevant representatives talk to the people who are shivering in this weather.

As a first step, the people of GB must be assured that their demand is being considered earnestly and that they can and should return to their homes. People’s welfare must be a priority, no matter what. The persistent demonstrations highlight the community’s deep concerns over the discontinuation of the wheat subsidy and other issues. People are also concerned over health card termination which was a quick and less expensive way of getting treatment in hospitals all over the country. The demand is collective and represents a majority of the people of GB.

The Awami Action Committee’s call for protests, with active involvement from political and religious parties, reflects a unified front against government policies. It is high time that these demands are considered and all possible relief is provided to the people of Gilgit Baltistan.