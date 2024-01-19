Sukkur mayor monitors repairs, maintenance work of city roads

SUKKUR - Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday monitored repair and maintenance work being carried out at different roads in the city. Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal and other officers were also present. The mayor inspected the pace of work and directed the contractors to timely complete the city roads.

He directed the officer infrastructure to ensure regular visit of the engineer concerned while instructing the project head to complete the task on time. He directed all officers concerned to monitor each rehabilitation project of the city on a daily basis.

AC REVIEWSS SANITATION, CLEANLINESS IN DIFFERENT ROADS, RESIDENTIAL AREAS

Sukkur city Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sobia Falak Rao alongwith Municipal officers on Thursday visited different areas of the city and reviewed the sanitation system. The assistant commissioner paid a visit to different roads of the city.

On this occasion, she lauded the efforts of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation authorities in connection with cleanliness and sanitation. The AC also asked them to take action to improve the cleanliness system to clean the residential areas.

She also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements at different Muhallas and streets in the city and warned the sanitary staff to ensure cleanliness like city roads on daily basis. She said that open manholes should be closed immediately, and garbage cans should be installed at different places in the city so that the beauty of the city could be maintained. AC Sobia Rao said the cleanliness of the city must be ensured to provide a clean environment to the citizens.

She appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.

SSP DIRECTS PERSONNEL TO ENSURE PUBLIC SAFETY

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro on Thursday visited Police Lines and reviewed the security arrangements at the checkpoints. The SSP paid the visit accompanied by ASP city and DSP Headquarters to review the security arrangements keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation.

n this occasion, the SSP visited offices of Police Lines, mess, residential barracks, and other places. He went to the pickets of the police lines and met with the on-duty policemen and asked them to keep a close eye on the movement of suspects and strange persons.

He also directed the on-duty personnel to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets for their safety. He asked them to be vigilant all the time to ensure their own and the public’s safety.

ADC VISITS BUS TERMINAL, CHECKED FACILITIES

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro on Thursday paid a visit to Sukkur bus terminals to check facilities there and ensure the implementation of officially notified fares for different cities.

He undertook the visit in line with directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar to extend relief to people by ensuring compliance by the public transporters in the wake of a reduction in fares following a decrease in prices of fuel. He met with owners of transports and inquired from passengers about facilities and fares. He directed the transporters to comply with the officially notified fares, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.