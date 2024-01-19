Thatta Police apprehend three suspects in Suzuki driver’s murder

THATTA - Deputy Superintendent of Police Azhar Hussain Samoon, stationed at Ketibunder police station in Thatta district, announced a significant breakthrough during a press conference on Wednesday. He disclosed the successful arrest of three suspects implicated in the brutal murder of Roshan Ali Jarro near Ghorabari Town. The 28-yearold Suzuki driver fell victim to an armed attack while returning from Karachi on the night of January 14-15.

DSP Samoon detailed the incident, revealing that the assailants attempted to rob Jarro, but he bravely resisted. Tragically, the confrontation escalated when the attackers, armed with firearms, fatally shot him. The incident prompted Jarro’s maternal uncle to file an FIR at Ghorabari police station under sections 302, 392, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860. During the media briefing, DSP Samoon assured reporters that the police were actively pursuing the main suspect, Adam Chandio, who had managed to escape. The arrested individuals were identified as Ghulam Muhammad, Hamza, and Mukhtiyar Chandi. Emphasising their dedication, Samoon stated, “We are making adamant efforts to lay hands on Adam Chandio.” The police operation yielded significant evidence, including a pistol used in the crime, eighty thousand rupees in cash stolen from the victim, and a motorbike allegedly utilised during the offense. The incident has instilled fear in Ghorabari Taluka of Thatta district, typically known for its peaceful atmosphere. In response, members of civil society have raised concerns about the district police’s performance and are urging the establishment of police pickets in vulnerable areas to deter criminal activities.