Three children slaughtered in Sahiwal

SNGPL disconnects 9 connections in Sahiwal, FIRs lodged.

SAHIWAL - In a tragic incident reported on Thursday from a rural area of Sahiwal three minors were found dead at their home.

According to rescue officials, the suspects slit the throats of kids, a private news channel reported.

The deceased children were identified as seven-year-old Alisha, fiveyear- old Sadia, and two-and-a-halfyear- old Farhan.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be determined as the investigation is underway to arrest the culprits.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during its ongoing crackdown against gas theft, disconnected another 337 connections in Punjab, KP and Islamabad, besides imposing Rs 4.47 million as fine.

According to a spokesman of SNGPL, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 15 connections on illegal use of gas while another 11 on use of compressor and 1 FIR lodged against gas thieve. The team also imposed fine of Rs 0.55 million against gas theft cases.

In Rawalpindi the team disconnected 53 connections on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.35 million have been booked against gas theft cases.

In Multan 41 connections were disconnected whereas a case was lodged against gas thieve. The team also imposed fine of Rs 0.02 million against gas theft cases. In Bahawalpur the regional team disconnected 65 connections while in Sahiwal, 9 connections were disconnected, Faisalabad 16 and in Sheikhupura 30 connections were disconnected.