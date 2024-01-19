Trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me…Now’ is total chaos

LOS ANGELES - Jennifer Lopez covers a lot of ground in the new trailer for “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.” The multi-hyphenate artist released an extended look at the project on Thursday, in anticipation of her first new album in a decade. The visual project is a 65-minute film that will stream on Amazon Prime on Feb. 16. The album will drop the same day. In the trailer, Lopez sets off on a journey to find herself and find love. An official synopsis of the film calls it a “narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing.” “With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart,” the synopsis continues. Lopez enters different worlds throughout the chaotic trailer, some futuristic, some dreamlike, some appear to be some kind of factory. In one seemingly present- day scene, her friends confront Lopez and suggest she is a an addict. In another, she is on the back of a motorcycle speeding through puddles. Lopez explains in the trailer, “I learned the hard way — not all love stories have a happy ending.