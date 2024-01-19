UN warns of near ‘catastrophic’ humanitarian situation in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS - United Nations humanitarian agencies have issued a dire warning about the humanitarian situation in worn-torn Gaza, describing the level of assistance for many residents as “almost catastrophic.”

The UN aid coordination office, OCHA, reported continued intense Israeli bombardment of the territory and rocket fire into Israel by Palestinian armed groups.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) highlighted the nearly impossible conditions for aid distribution, especially beyond Rafah in the south of the enclave, where over one million people are sheltering in dangerously overcrowded conditions.

WFP Communications head for the Middle East and North Africa, Abeer Atefa, stated: “Areas beyond Rafah, it’s almost catastrophic assistance,” emphasizing the urgent need for greater access to provide aid.

OCHA reported that of the planned 29 humanitarian missions in the first two weeks of the year, only one in four succeeded in delivering lifesaving supplies north of Wadi Gaza. Israeli authorities denied the rest, hampering humanitarian efforts. Additionally, two coordinated missions with Israeli authorities faced challenges due to non-viable routes and excessive delays at checkpoints.

Amid the ongoing conflict, more than 160 Gazans died in the last two days, with another 350 injured, according to OCHA.

The total number of Palestinians confirmed killed since the conflict erupted has surpassed 24,400, most of them women and children. The devastation has also impacted water infrastructure, leaving only one of the three pipelines from Israel into Gaza functioning.

OCHA highlighted the urgent need for repairs to the Deir al Balah water pipeline, emphasizing that the situation could lead to a prolonged humanitarian crisis, including water shortages and the spread of diseases.

