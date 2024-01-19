UNHCR team meets KP CS for repatriation talks

Peshawar - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, met with a delegation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) led by Ms. Phillipa Candler on Thursday. The meeting, attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Abid Majeed and Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair, addressed issues concerning the repatriation of undocumented immigrants.

The delegation included Ms. Shoko Shimozawa, Director of DESS, UNHCR Headquarters, Geneva, Ms. Elizabeth Tan, Director of the Division of International Protection, UNHCR Headquarters, Geneva, and Mr. Hy Shelow, Head of Bureau Protection Services, Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Chaudhary emphasized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s commitment to a clear and coherent policy for the repatriation of undocumented foreigners in Pakistan. He highlighted the government’s efforts to streamline the process in accordance with federal guidelines. The government aims to provide transparent assistance and support to refugees throughout the repatriation process. Chief Secretary Chaudhary assured that medical aid and food items are arranged for undocumented foreigners during repatriation, ensuring a smooth transition without complications.

Expressing goodwill towards Afghanistan, Chief Secretary Chaudhary underscored the positive relations between the two neighborly countries. He stated that the voluntary returnees express satisfaction with the government’s arrangements, indicating a cooperative and supportive approach in handling repatriation issues.