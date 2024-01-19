Woman gives birth in Rescue 1122 ambulance in Attock

ATTOCK - A woman gave birth in an ambulance of Rescue 1122. As per details, Rescue 1122 Control Room Jand received an emergency seeking help for a pregnant woman in a remote village Uchhri. Resuce team responded quickly and reached the home of the woman. She was being shifted to hospital when she gave birth to a baby boy before reaching hospital. The rescue team under the supervision of a female rescuer shifted both the woman and new born baby to THQ Hospital Jand. Meanwhile, eight persons all hailing from Talagang received multiple injuries when the van they were travelling by turned turtle near village Surg in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb police station. Two ambulances of Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Pindigheb. The injured included Ghulam Shabbir, Ghulam Akbar, Sajid Javed, Eid Muhammad, Muhammad Akram, Hamza Ali and Muhammad Bilal