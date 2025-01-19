120 vehicles take part in Autocross Race contest in Peshawar

Peshawar - A major motorsports event, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Fest (Autocross), organized by the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has begun at the Peshawar Sports Complex. More than 120 vehicles from across the country are participating in six different categories.

The race was officially inaugurated by Director General Sports Abdul Nasir, who was accompanied by Director Operations Naimatullah Marwat, Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch, Organizing Secretary Muhammad Saad, and other dignitaries.

Talking to the media persons, DG Sports Abdul Nasir said that the primary objective of organizing the event is to promote motorsports in the province. In line with this goal, an automotive car show was also held last month. The event is being organized according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the leadership of the Provincial Minister for Sports, Syed Fakhar Jahan.

Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch, while speaking to the media, mentioned that this is the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that such an event has been organized. In the first phase, 200 vehicles participated, and 120 vehicles were selected for the final race. He added that the race includes six different categories, including front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, small vehicles, and a category for beginner drivers, all of whom will demonstrate their driving skills. The youth showed extraordinary interest in the Autocross Show, held for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with more than 200 vehicles from all over the country registering, out of which 120 vehicles were selected for the final round.