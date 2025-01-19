21 Pakistani nationals survive Morocco boat tragedy: Foreign Office

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a list of 21 Pakistani nationals who survived a recent boat capsizing incident in Morocco.

According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, the names and passport numbers of the survivors have been made public. Among those rescued are Mudassar Hussain, Waseem Khalid, Mohammad Khaliq, Abdul Ghaffar, Gul Shamir, Tanveer Ahmed, Abbas Kazmi, Ghulam Mustafa, Badr Mohiuddin, and Imran Iqbal, along with others.

The Foreign Office emphasized that Pakistan's diplomatic mission in Rabat promptly provided relief to the survivors, supplying food, water, medicine, and clothing. At the embassy’s request, local authorities also arranged shelter and medical care for those affected.

A consular team from the embassy is currently in Morocco, working closely with local officials to assist the survivors. Efforts are underway to facilitate their return to Pakistan, reflecting the government’s commitment to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.