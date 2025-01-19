33rd annual Urs of Wasif Ali Wasif from 23rd

LAHORE - The 33rd annual Urs of Sufi intellectual Wasif is set to begin on January 23 after Asr prayers with the traditional chador laying ceremony at the shrine. The ritual would be performed by former provincial minister Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak and Diwan Azmat Mehmood, accompanied by devotees. The day will conclude with a Naat recitation gathering. On January 24, the second day of the Urs, a seminar focusing on the life, personality and teachings of Wasif will be held at Alhamra Hall No. 1. The seminar will be presided over by renowned scholar Prof Hassan Askari Kazmi. The evening will feature a soulful Mehfil-e-Sama, showcasing traditional Sufi music and poetry.