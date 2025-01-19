Sunday, January 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

4,000 raids conducted on drug-dealers’ hideouts across province

Staff Reporter
January 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  In the first 17 days of this year, over 4,000 raids have been conducted on drug-dealers’ hideouts across the province, including Lahore. Punjab police spokesperson said here on Saturday that 2,160 accused involved in the drug trade were arrested, and 2,160 cases registered. The raiding parties also recovered 1,360-kg charas, 40-kg ice, and 78-kg heroin from the accused. Additionally, 31,653 litres of liquor and 102-kg opium were recovered, while four individuals addicted to drugs were admitted to rehabilitation centres for treatment. In the provincial capital, Lahore, 611 raids were conducted on drug-dealers’ hideouts during this year. 626 suspects were arrested and 611 cases were registered. The spokesperson said the arrested suspects had in their possession 402 kilograms of charas, 9 kilograms of ice, and 4 kilograms of heroin. Additionally, 72 kilograms of opium and over 4,380 litres of liquor were recovered from the drug dealers’ possession.

Workshop at LGH highlights link between obesity, lifestyle, women’s health

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1737258976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025