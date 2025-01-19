4,000 raids conducted on drug-dealers’ hideouts across province

LAHORE - In the first 17 days of this year, over 4,000 raids have been conducted on drug-dealers’ hideouts across the province, including Lahore. Punjab police spokesperson said here on Saturday that 2,160 accused involved in the drug trade were arrested, and 2,160 cases registered. The raiding parties also recovered 1,360-kg charas, 40-kg ice, and 78-kg heroin from the accused. Additionally, 31,653 litres of liquor and 102-kg opium were recovered, while four individuals addicted to drugs were admitted to rehabilitation centres for treatment. In the provincial capital, Lahore, 611 raids were conducted on drug-dealers’ hideouts during this year. 626 suspects were arrested and 611 cases were registered. The spokesperson said the arrested suspects had in their possession 402 kilograms of charas, 9 kilograms of ice, and 4 kilograms of heroin. Additionally, 72 kilograms of opium and over 4,380 litres of liquor were recovered from the drug dealers’ possession.