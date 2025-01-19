6 dead, 1,327 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE - Six people were killed and 1,327 others injured in 1,239 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 566 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 761 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams. The data analysis showed that 708 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 141 pedestrians, and 484 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 306 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 314 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 79 accidents and 86 victims, and at third Multan with 76 accidents and 80 victims. According to the data, 1,132 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 134 motorcars, 32 vans, 13 passenger buses, 31 truck and 88 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.