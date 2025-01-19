Accountability Court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

HYDERABAD - The Accountability Court here on Saturday adjourned hearing in multi billion rupees land scam implicating provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro and Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro, besides others, to February 1. According to details, the Special Prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) quizzed 2 officials of the Sindh Irrigation Department and the Sindh Revenue Department during the hearing. Shoro brothers and others have been charged in a NAB reference for allegedly causing loss to the national exchequer in a land scam.