Acerbic Environment

The people in Pakistan are exposed 24/7 to acerbic criticism, humour, and cynicism through print, electronic, and social media. The hired guns appearing on electronic media as journalists-turned-intellectuals, political advisers, and influencers have found the perfect bonanza; at the same time, the ever-multiplying TV channels are also making hay even when the sun is not shining. The war of flimsy narratives with a short lifespan is nevertheless causing abysmal mental trauma, societal disorientation, and disenchantment. It is both funny and painful to see the same face appearing as an anchor on one channel and simultaneously as a programme participant on several other TV channels, with well-identified political, ideological, or well-paid biases, spreading lies, lies, and more lies unashamedly. For them, all progress is based upon a universal innate desire on the part of every organism to live beyond its income—their story of rags to riches.

To add salt to the people’s wounds, these performers still have the stamina and time to operate personal YouTube channels, besides printing their false narratives in national dailies and magazines to further fatten their pockets. Yet what they are selling to the common people is not much different from addictive products freely available all over the country. Lately, the leading characters have formed syndicates to scratch each other’s backs; and though untenable, they still manage to project a bright sun as an eclipsed moon. Barefacedly, their mentors and syndicate leaders ensure that, in the eyes of the semi-literate public, they are portrayed as idols and icons through appearances in morning and late-night shows as special guests. However, such a breed of people—with rare good exceptions—possess all the characteristics of a dog except loyalty… to the country, the people, and the national interest. A sad affair that has mind-boggling effects on impressionable minds.

It is said that “a politician is a man who can be verbose in fewer words than anyone else.” The hullabaloo observed and the use of unparliamentary language in both houses of parliament, impolite rhetoric in press conferences and other media appearances, and the use of derogatory and extremely provocative language during political rallies by politicians is even more disturbing. This is what prompts the rest of the state and private broadcasters and publishers to continuously spew venom into the eyes and ears of the hapless public. Each one of them seems hell-bent on proving that “a liberal is a man too broad-minded to take his own side in a quarrel.”

The reckless behaviour of the elected, selected, or imposed ruling elite is driving people—especially the younger generation—to desperation, pushing them to escape the country, with hundreds tragically dying each year in such illegal attempts. Political polarisation has perhaps never been this severe, wrecking Pakistan’s internal stability with the worst law and order situation, and with the economy in shambles despite untenable tall claims by the lame-duck government.

The state is made for man, not man for the state. A great nation cannot abandon its responsibilities. Responsibilities abandoned today return as more acute crises tomorrow. “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Money is power, and in that government which pays all the public officers of the states, all political power will be substantially concentrated.

Perhaps for the first time, parts of the politicised and well-looked-after executive have been seen so slavishly and openly siding with their mentors, and state power has been used extensively to subdue political dissent and opponents. The often-repeated midnight passing of bills and constitutional amendments has virtually crippled the superior judiciary. On the other hand, the lower judiciary and special trial courts are brazenly being used as coercive tools to punish opponents on politically motivated, tenuous charges. From the registration of true or false cases, all the phases—including judicial remand, custody, investigation, interrogation, well-orchestrated trial proceedings, and even repeated delays in the announcement of trial court decisions—are systematically used to force political opponents to change loyalties, alter political stances, or throw in the towel, or else face the gallows.

What could be worse than the fact that, after almost every decade or so, Pakistan repeats the same vicious political cycle with catastrophic consequences? How long will Pakistan continue to sustain the fallout of interventionism? How long will the tyrant octopus keep asphyxiating the democratic system?

As for the public pulse about the ruling conglomerate, let me quote Winston Churchill: “He has all the virtues I dislike and none of the vices I admire.”

Saleem Qamar Butt

The writer is a retired senior army officer with experience in international relations, military diplomacy and analysis of geo-political and strategic security issues.