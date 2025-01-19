After years of deadlock, India seems to be preparing to revive peace talks with APHC

MIRPUR - After years of stalemate, the Indian government is reportedly preparing to revive peace talks with the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), a prominent Kashmiri separatist outfit. Backchannel talks between the two parties have led to a thaw in relations, raising hopes for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, says a report reaching here Saturday night. According to report, the Indian government has softened its stance towards the Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, following a shift in the mindset of influential Kashmiri leaders. These leaders are believed to have recognized the futility of ongoing confrontation and discord, prompting a shift towards dialogue. The Indian government sees this as an opportunity to “broaden the peace constituency” and has decided to make overtures to the Hurriyat Conference in the hope of securing lasting peace in the region. A senior BJP leader noted that engagement with the Hurriyat could help “contain divisive forces” and “achieve larger goals.” The Hurriyat Conference has always supported addressing the region’s issues through dialogue. In the past, the outfit participated in dialogue initiated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose approach emphasized “Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat, and Kashmiriyat” (humanity, democracy, and the unique ethno-social values of Kashmir).

While there have been missed opportunities for engagement in the past, including during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the Hurriyat Conference remains open to dialogue. The outfit’s leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has expressed disappointment over the lack of follow-through on Vajpayee’s peace initiative by subsequent governments.

As India and the Hurriyat Conference prepare to revive peace talks, many are hopeful that this new chapter in Kashmir’s history will bring lasting peace and stability to the region.