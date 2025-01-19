Aitzaz Hasan Deserves National Recognition

This is to express deep concern about the lack of proper recognition for Shaheed Aitzaz Hasan, a true national hero. On January 6, 2014, this brave student sacrificed his life to save over 400 classmates from a suicide bombing attack in Hangu. Ten years later, his unparalleled act of courage remains inadequately commemorated.

In a country like Pakistan, plagued by terrorism, Aitzaz’s bravery is a rare and powerful beacon of hope. Yet, despite government promises, his sacrifice has not been honoured as it deserves. His family, still mourning their loss, has expressed disappointment at the government’s failure to organise a fitting tribute on the 10th anniversary of his martyrdom.

Aitzaz’s story should be a source of inspiration for future generations. His example underscores the importance of standing against extremism, even at great personal risk. The government must ensure that his legacy is preserved through institutional programmes, national awards, and public awareness campaigns.

A national day of recognition on January 6th would not only honour Aitzaz’s heroism but also inspire the youth to embody his courage. His sacrifice must remain a symbol of hope and resilience in Pakistan’s ongoing fight against extremism.

SAJID ALI BANGASH,

Hangu.